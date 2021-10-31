WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - News4 Nashville's Surprise Squad took a trip to Waverly, Tennessee for their Trunk-or-Treat event.
Waverly has been through a lot this year, as the city dealt with severe flooding during the summer.
Tonight, residents have a chance to show off their creative Halloween costumes.
The event is continuing until 8 p.m. tonight in downtown Waverly. Live music and free candy will be available.
