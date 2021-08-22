WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Some business owners at the Waverly Plaza said they have had storefronts there for 50 years and never seen water levels get this high.

The community came together on Sunday to help businesses get back on their feet.

Waverly Plaza was at the center of Saturday’s flash flood that left at least 21 people dead and more than 20 still unaccounted for.

At least 21 dead, 20 still missing after flooding in Humphreys County Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves 21 people dead, , according to Sheriff Chris Davis and at least 43 people are still missing, according to the Waverly Public Safety.

Trace Creek is on the other side of the plaza, about a half block away. The plaza is down a hill, which is why water pooled up here.

The Dollar General is unrecognizable after the damage on Saturday with windows blown out and shelves collapsed.

A Frito Lay truck trying to make a delivery washed up down the road.

For 50 years, Carrollton House has been a jewelry store the community of Waverly has supported.

Now, one day after deadly flash floods hit the area, the community is showing that support.

“Every showcase was upside down,” said owner Renee Muha, who said $500,000 of jewelry and clothing was gone in seconds.

“We check on it at 9, we check on it at 10, and at 11 it just exploded. Out of the banks, it just kept coming,” Muha said.

“So, this is how the water got,” she said, pointing a mark on the wall. “So, I’m 5’5”, so I don’t what that is.”

A Waterford crystal case shows the damage. The bottom three shelves are full of dirt, the top two are crystal clear.

Next door, insurance agent Lynn Paschall said they already have 50 claims for those with flood insurance.

“We got an influx of claims,” said Paschall.

But since his office isn’t on a flood plain, that’s not something he thought twice about.

“I don’t have flood insurance, didn’t think I needed it, just like a lot of the residents here in town,” said Paschall.

On the other side of the plaza, Terrance Christman said he and his employees had to climb on top of his office in the grocery store where they stayed for four hours.

“It was probably 10 foot in there. It was over the doors,” said Christman. “As crazy as it sounds, I think being in there was the safest bet.”

While these businesses are these owners’ livelihood, they know it could have been far worse.

“We found lots of diamonds and lots of jewelry in the mud,” said Muha. “This is brick and mortar, but they lost a lot more.”

A lot of business owners compare this flood to the flood of 2010. They said that was nothing compared to Saturday.