NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- In January of 2013 Curtis Watson was sentenced to 15 years for especially aggravated kidnapping, and classified at that time as a violent offender.
The indictment leading to that conviction originated with an arrest on charges of aggravated rape or focible sodomy, as well as aggravated kidnapping.
On July 25 of 2012, Wilson was arrested for the alleged rape and assault of his wife. In the police report filed on the incident, detailed descriptions of events allege rape, as well as she being struck in the head twice.
In December of that year the charge of especially aggravated kidnapping was brought against Watson in court, noting he confined her with a deadly weapon, an aluminum baseball bat.
January 11 of 2013 Curtis Watson was convicted through plea deal on the charge of especially aggravated kidnapping, a class A Felony, and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Wilson was assigned violent offender status at this time.
That was not Wilson's first conviction related to violence though.
In 2005 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of aggravated child abuse. Along with a charge of DUI in 1999, he had been arrested on vandalism and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.