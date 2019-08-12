Curtis Ray Watson

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Curtis Ray Watson to its Most Wanted list. Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

 TN Bureau of Investigation

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The man accused of escaping prison and the rape and murder of a Corrections Administrator will be arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon.

Curtis Watson is accused of leaving his prison work detail, going to the home of Corrections Administrator Debra Johnson on prison grounds, where he is accused of brutally raping and killing her.

Escaped inmate accused of killing prison administrator

The arraignment is planned for 1:30PM Wednesday at the Lauderdale County Justice Center in Ripley.

Check back with News4 for continuing coverage.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.