NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The man accused of escaping prison and the rape and murder of a Corrections Administrator will be arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon.
Curtis Watson is accused of leaving his prison work detail, going to the home of Corrections Administrator Debra Johnson on prison grounds, where he is accused of brutally raping and killing her.
The arraignment is planned for 1:30PM Wednesday at the Lauderdale County Justice Center in Ripley.
