NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A pair of students joined together with an instructor in filing a Davidson County Chancery Court request for a temporary restraining order to block Belmont University from absorbing the smaller art college.
The filing asks the court to review the agreements struck between the Watkins Institute Commissioners and Board of Trustees and Belmont University.
The suit claims the agreement is a "breach of faith" - asserted by the two Watkins students -Kenneth Strawn and Amari Harris, along with a Watkins alum and adjunct professor, Mark Schlicher.
Strawn and Harris are members of the LGBTQ community, and allege harm if the court allows the merger of Watkins into Belmont, a Christian school, were allowed to go through.
The instructor has filed an open records request seeking the documents associated with the closed-door negotiations between Belmont and the Watkins Commissioners and Board.
If the deal were to go through, Watkins campus near North Nashville would shutter, classes would transfer to a new "Watkins College of Art at Belmont," and the property Watkins sits on now would be sold, with an estimated $20 million in proceeds to be given to Belmont as a gift. The University would establish an endowment scholarship for the Belmont Fine Arts department with that money.
The complaint raises several legal issues, including:
- Whether the Watkins Commissioners and Board of Trustees can unilaterally extinguish the Watkins public Trust and transfer its associated property to a private religious institution without legislative or judicial oversight.
- Whether the dissolution of Watkins College violates the clear terms of Samuel Watkins' 1880 will and associated State law.
- Whether Watkins property, which is maintained and improved with state funds, can be unilaterally sold to benefit a private religious institution.
- Whether Watkins, a public entity, acted improperly by conducting all negotiations with Belmont in secret behind closed doors, and by subsequently ignoring a duly-filed Open Records request.
