NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This week Belmont University announced it would merge with the Watkins College of Art in Nashville.
Students from Watkins would become Belmont Students at the beginning of the 2020 Fall semester. The move, however, has many students concerned for what it means with the university's policies and religious beliefs.
Watkins students created a special art installation on Saturday night to protest the merger and express their concerns.
"I don think that it's fair for Watkins students that chose to go to Watkins for a specific reason, to not have the faculty go with them," said Milo Clark, a sophomore student at Watkins.
Milo is among the many students using art to express their worries.
"To me it wasn't the best experience for me," said student Amari Harris who just transferred to Watkins from Belmont. She says she and other students feel left in the dark about how Belmont's rules and policies will apply to them.
Students concerns largely focus around LGBTQ+ rights and fear their art will be censored by Belmont.
"Gender inclusive housing, safe restroom access, whether or not trans students will be dead named on their student ID's" Clark listed to News 4 as some of the concerns they want addressed.
"When I was there I couldn't really do the artwork that I felt needed to be done by myself," said Harris.
According to the merger announcement on Tuesday, Watkins College, which has been around for 135 years, would go through "a transition to Belmont’s campus following the completion of this academic year."
"With the agreement, Belmont will house all of Watkins’s current undergraduate academic programs. Students currently majoring in fine arts, graphic design, illustration, photography and art will join Belmont’s fine arts programs in the newly created Watkins College of Art, while Watkins interior design students will join peers in the O’More College of Architecture and Design. Watkins’s film major will merge with Belmont’s renowned motion pictures program in the Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business."
"The property where Watkins College of Art currently sits will be sold with proceeds being used to create an endowment to support scholarships for Watkins students."
In Tuesday's announcement, Watkins College President Dr. J. Kline commented on smaller school's struggle to bring in money, including Watkins and said the merger was needed.
Students like Clark and Harris say they don't know where they will be in a year and are sad to see the state Watkins is in now.
"I learned so much in just one semester alone," said Harris.
Faculty at Saturday's event said they still do not know what will happen with their jobs. The university and college will decide in the coming weeks.
News 4 reached out to administration for additional comment but did not hear back by news time.
