The date for a full refund for the spring semester at Watkins College of Art has just been moved back to February 11. The university president adds students' situations can also be discussed on a case-by-case basis. The move comes after the announcement of a merger with Belmont.
"We were all pretty disappointed we were treated like that," said Watkins student Maggie Owens. "It's not fair to us. It's not fair to the faculty. It's not fair to the staff at Watkins."
Owens stood with fellow students Kenny Strawn and Erica Oppelt outside the school on Monday. The three said they're staying with Watkins as it merges into Belmont this fall, but it's not without concerns.
Many students told News4 after the merger announcement last week, Monday was going to be the last day Watkins students could leave with a full refund. This came before the president's decision to extend the deadline Monday.
"It's absurd to think six days would be enough time to warrant someone making such a life altering and life changing decision," said Strawn.
Some students said it's hard to know if they should stay on the Watkins track this semester with uncertainties about how culture changes could effect their art in the Belmont fall semester. Many of those concerns came up in a town hall with leaders for both universities.
"We've been promised a bunch of things verbally," said Strawn. "We've recorded those things, and we're going to hold them to account as much as we can. We haven't been delivered a deal, so people can't make that judgement call quite yet."
Strawn also expressed concerns that students are unsure what resources they'll keep from Watkins. He said he's been impressed with the dark room and two soundstages at the Watkins campus.
"We would have helped solved this," Strawn continued, claiming students and professors have previously offered to raise funds for Watkins. "It did not have to get to this point. Instead, we're being told there is no other option. If the school was going under, we should have known about it."
In a statement, Watkins president Dr. J Kline said this Monday;
Public statements from the schools now claim the non-Christian faculty at Watkins will be considered for positions at Belmont. It was previously claimed at the town hall that Belmont only hires Christians as employees.
"It's a really good first step, but we need to go beyond that," said Strawn. "We need to be hiring teachers, not just considering them. We need to be giving them guarantees they will have a job at the beginning of August."
"Honestly, I think it's a wait and see," added Owens. "I've heard from a lot of students at Belmont that they support us, and they're with us 100%."
"I just hope we can all get through this together and stay Watkins proud," said Oppelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.