WATERTOWN, TN (WSMV)- A 36-year-old man is facing child sex crimes after the assault of a child under the age of 10.
Edward Alan Kuiper, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated rape of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon on April 10.
The arrest of Kuiper stems after allegations of sexual abuse were reported by the child’s mother.
“Anytime you open up an investigation involving sex crimes against minor children, it’s going to be an extremely emotional time for everyone who is involved,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a statement on Monday.
Bryan said its an “ongoing investigation” and they are “confident” more charges will be brought Kuiper because there are more victims.
“Our detectives are working hard to make sure Kuiper is held accountable for his inexcusable actions,” Bryan said.
Kuiper is being held on an over half a million-dollar bond at Wilson County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.