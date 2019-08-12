NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A waterline break on Franklin Pike has several lanes blocked.
According to Nashville Metro Water Services, the break happened in the middle of the Harding Place and Battery Lane intersection. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.
Metro Water's evening and overnight crews will be working to avoid a complete shutdown of the intersection during busy commuting hours.
Customers on Hazelwood Circle will experience weaker water pressure.
