Four Corners Marina
Aric Lavender

PERCY PRIEST LAKE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a watercraft emergency on Percy Priest Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call for help around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Four Corners Marina.

TWRA officials said a houseboat was taking on water due to some equipment problem.

Everyone on board got off the boat safely, and no injuries were reported.

Emergency crews are towing the houseboat off the water.

