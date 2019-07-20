PERCY PRIEST LAKE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers responded to a watercraft emergency on Percy Priest Lake on Saturday afternoon.
Dispatchers received the call for help around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Four Corners Marina.
TWRA officials said a houseboat was taking on water due to some equipment problem.
Everyone on board got off the boat safely, and no injuries were reported.
Emergency crews are towing the houseboat off the water.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.