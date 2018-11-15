MONTEREY, TN (WSMV) - Officials have confirmed water service has been restored to the town of Monterey.
Dwayne Jarrett with the water system said crews have found the leak and have made repairs.
Customers can call 931-839-3339 or 931-839-3770 if they still don't have water.
A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for the entire Monterey Water System until further notice, including customers in the areas of Phifer Mountain Road, Sand Springs, Rocky Point and adjacent areas.
Any residents who receive water from the town of Monterey need to boil water before using it for drinking, brushing teeth or cooking. Click here to learn more about how to safely use water during a shortage.
Burks Elementary School and Monterey High School are both closed on Thursday because of the water outage.
Students who were already on their buses were taken to their schools and were supposed to be returned to their drop-off locations between 8 and 10 a.m.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
