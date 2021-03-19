LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The city of Lebanon sent out a memo on Facebook this week warning residents of a company requesting water samples in order to try and sell you equipment that experts say is not needed.
J.C. York is the treatment plant manager in Lebanon. He admits that the yellow sheets that are being hung on residents’ doors looks official, but they’re not. “It looks real official, like you are required to do at first glance, but that’s just not case.”
He says that this is not the first time this has happened. “This would be the second time it’s happened. It’s the same exact form, not sure if its same people,” York says.
The yellow sheets asked for some personal information such as a water sample, name, address, and signature. York says that information should stay private. “I would caution anyone giving that info to keep it close to chest.”
Amber Freeland got one on her door. She knew that it was a sales pitch. “I took it and read it over- and threw it out a day later. I figured it was a sales gimmick.”
York says there is no threat to your safety, this is simply a company trying to get you to buy their product.
“It’s a group of people trying to sell water softeners and filters,” York says. “We meet or exceed our standards and work closely with U of M chemistry to come up with new ways of treatment new methods.”
The door hangers have been placed in 5 different subdivisions. If you receive one, please contact the Lebanon Water Treatment plant.
