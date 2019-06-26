GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Emergency officials confirmed water rescues were underway in Gallatin at this hour.
Emergency Management Agency Director Ken Weidner said that Gallatin had been hit hard in stormy weather Wednesday evening and had reported flooding in several areas.
Weidner said several roads were flooded, included Gray Street, Boyer Street, Fairgrounds Road, the intersection of West Main and Red River, and New Hope Road.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
