IRON CITY, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to rescue at least 24 people who got stuck while canoeing Friday morning.
The massive, swift water rescue is taking place at Shoel Creek. However, crews cannot get to them due to storm damage. Some downed trees are blocking attempts to get rescue crews to them.
Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and many other rescue organizations have been called to the area. THP helicopter was also being brought in.
News 4 is heading to the scene and will have updates throughout the day on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.