NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Office of Emergency Management and Nashville Fire are currently conducting a water rescue near the Elm Hill Marina Friday afternoon.
Fire officials confirm to News4 their drive team is working to locate one person at this time.
Details at this time are very limited, but News4 is on the scene and will continue bringing you updates as they're made available.
