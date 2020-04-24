NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department and emergency personnel are at the scene of a water rescue at Four Corners Marina.
The fire departments tells News4 they are searching for someone in the water.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
