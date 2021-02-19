Memphis Airport

FILE photo - The crews at MEM have been hard at work this week clearing runways and taxiways, and de-icing planes.

 @flymemphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The passenger terminal at Memphis International Airport (MEM) is closed today because of low water pressure. 

Airport officials made the decision Friday morning after experiencing ongoing system-wide water pressure with Memphis Light, Gas and Water. 

The airport's low pressure was reported throughout the week, but levels dramatically dropped last night. 

“This is a last resort for MEM,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “A passenger airport cannot function without a safe and dependable water supply, which we do not have at this time. Our staff is committed to providing a safe, sanitary and secure operation. 

Cargo operations remain unaffected as incoming and outgoing passenger flights are closed for the day. The terminal will stay closed until water pressure has been restored. 

 

