MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The passenger terminal at Memphis International Airport (MEM) is closed today because of low water pressure.
Airport officials made the decision Friday morning after experiencing ongoing system-wide water pressure with Memphis Light, Gas and Water.
The airport's low pressure was reported throughout the week, but levels dramatically dropped last night.
Ongoing @mlgw system-wide water pressure issues have forced the closure of the @flymemphis passenger terminal. Airlines have canceled all flights today. Airport will reopen once water service has been restored. https://t.co/UZf4E21yJE— Memphis International Airport (@flymemphis) February 19, 2021
“This is a last resort for MEM,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “A passenger airport cannot function without a safe and dependable water supply, which we do not have at this time. Our staff is committed to providing a safe, sanitary and secure operation.
Cargo operations remain unaffected as incoming and outgoing passenger flights are closed for the day. The terminal will stay closed until water pressure has been restored.
