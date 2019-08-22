MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A water main break is shutting down a busy stretch of road in Madison.
BREAKING (literally): a water main broke in the middle of Gallatin Pike. This will cause a lot of issues for drivers this morning. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/0oL3G2orTK— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) August 22, 2019
According to Metro Police, a significant water main break was discovered around 4 a.m. on the 300 block of Gallatin Pike South near Woodruff Street.
At this time, all traffic is being diverted onto Harris Street and Neelys Bend Road.
The closure will impact morning rush hour traffic as crews from Madison Utility work to fix the break. Water service in that surrounding area will be out for several hours.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.