MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A water main break is shutting down a busy stretch of road in Madison.

According to Metro Police, a significant water main break was discovered around 4 a.m. on the 300 block of Gallatin Pike South near Woodruff Street.

At this time, all traffic is being diverted onto Harris Street and Neelys Bend Road.

The closure will impact morning rush hour traffic as crews from Madison Utility work to fix the break. Water service in that surrounding area will be out for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

