SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A water main break has temporarily shut down a part of Kedron Road in Spring Hill Thursday morning.
The break reportedly happened between Denning Lane and Royal Park Boulevard.
Officials say they do not know how long the road will be closed for.
