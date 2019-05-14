MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A water main break near 1266 Louisville Highway near the intersection of Pole Hill Road and Louisville Highway is causing some traffic issues and is closing Millersville Elementary School on Tuesday.
According to the Millersville Fire Department, the northbound lane of Louisville Highway is closed due to damage and will be closed for the duration of the repairs. Motorists are advised to use caution traveling through.
Most of the city of Millersville is without water due to the break. Millersville Elementary School is closed Tuesday due to the water main break causing the school to have no running water.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.