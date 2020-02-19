NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A water main break on 21st Ave. between Edgehill Ave. and Pierce Ave. is causing partial closures.
There has been a water main break on 21st Ave between Edgehill Ave and Pierce Ave. Please avoid the area. Crews are responding.— Vanderbilt Safety (@VUSafety) February 19, 2020
This will be a partial closure of 21st Ave. between Medical Center Drive and Dixie Place. Drivers are asked to keep traffic moving through the turn lane on 21st Ave.
A partial road closure of 21st Ave. will be in affect for an undetermined amount of time.
Crews estimate it will take at least a couple of hours to start excavating.
The break is not expected to effect water lines at Vanderbilt University or Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
