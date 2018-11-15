MONTEREY, TN (WSMV) - Officials have confirmed a large water main break is causing a water outage for the entire town of Monterey.
The director of the town's water plant said crews are still working to locate the break.
It is unclear how long it will take for water to be restored. Right now, crews are hoping they can make repairs within the next 12 to 18 hours.
A Water Boil Advisory has been issued for the entire Monterey Water System, including customers in the areas of Phifer Mountain Road, Sand Springs, Rocky Point and adjacent areas.
Any residents who receive water from the town of Monterey need to boil water before using it for drinking, brushing teeth or cooking. Click here to learn more about how to safely use water during a shortage.
Burks Elementary School and Monterey High School are both closed on Thursday because of the water outage. Faculty and staff are still required to show up to receive further instructions from their principals.
Students who were already on their buses before the notice was made will be taken to their schools and will be given breakfast and supervised by staff members. Students will be returned to their drop-off locations between 8 and 10 a.m.
Any students that are transferred to Cookeville schools by bus from Monterey can follow their normal routines.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
