COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Coffee County Schools are closing North Coffee Elementary School for the remainder of the school day due to a water line rupture.
According to the school board, they discovered the main water line ruptured after buses already picked students up. Without any water to the building, they will have to close for the day. All other Coffee County Schools are in operation.
Parents were informed of the disruption and some children are being housed at the school while the school makes plans for the parents to pick them up.
