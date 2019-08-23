Clarksville PD is asking for the public to help ID vehicle burglary suspects

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville police are asking the public to help identify people caught on camera burglarizing vehicles on August 12th.

In the video, there are at least two people seen going car to car, looking inside to see if anything was left out in plain sight.

A third person is seen riding a bicycle nearby.

After a few seconds, it appears one vehicle was either broken into or left unlocked, and at least one person enters.

If you can provide Clarksville PD with any information regarding the incident, or the people recorded on this security camera video, you're asked to call the Clarksvill Crimestoppers tip line at 931-645-TIPS. 931-645-8477.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.