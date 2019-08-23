CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville police are asking the public to help identify people caught on camera burglarizing vehicles on August 12th.
In the video, there are at least two people seen going car to car, looking inside to see if anything was left out in plain sight.
A third person is seen riding a bicycle nearby.
After a few seconds, it appears one vehicle was either broken into or left unlocked, and at least one person enters.
If you can provide Clarksville PD with any information regarding the incident, or the people recorded on this security camera video, you're asked to call the Clarksvill Crimestoppers tip line at 931-645-TIPS. 931-645-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.