Robert Vaughn's ring camera captures every movement in his yard, so when it caught kids pulling on his car door handles, he found out quickly.
"It's a little alarming, actually, it's a lot alarming," said Vaughn.
If you look closely, you'll see what looks like an adult woman helping them.
Someone is also creeping along behind in an apparent get away car.
"I feel sad for the kids. I feel sad that they are subjected to this. For the adult, the person presumably driving the car, they know better," said Vaughn.
Vaughn said he's not sure what makes him more upset: this person helping kids commit crimes or his very own neighbor who left their car unlocked.
He said the group ended up getting away with two guns and a laptop.
"I have no problem with people owning guns and I think you should be able to do that, but you got to be responsible," said Vaughn.
Vaughn is hoping to get his two messages heard loud and clear.
First he said, don't give criminals easy access to guns.
"It's just not cool. It's just not what you want to see," said Vaughn.
Secondly, he said, lock your car doors.
"If it doesn't open then they move on. It takes 10 seconds. Something as simple as locking the door can prevent so much from happening," said Vaughn.
News4 knocked on the door of the person who had their guns stolen, but nobody answered.
Metro police said so far this year, 465 guns have been stolen out of cars in Nashville.
