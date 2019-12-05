NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A teenager thought he could climb into the ceiling of a detention facility, crawling to his escape. He not only was heard by staffers, he fell through the ceiling tiles.
On exclusive video obtained by News4, the incident caught on security camera in 2017 begins with a staffer thinking she hears something overhead.
This happened in the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center near downtown Nashville.
She can be seen waving another employee over and signals for silence. She confirms they're hearing someone in the ceiling over their heads. A third employee arrives, and you can see visible astonishment at what they're hearing.
Then he begins to fall through the ceiling, first a leg, then his whole body.
After falling through, and attempting to combat the staffers waiting to greet him, he was taken back into custody and required minor first aid for scratches and abrasions.
