NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Whether you vote absentee or vote in person, anyone can be a target. Experts say this is prime time for scammers.
If you’re like most people, you’ve probably received a text message asking for your support of a specific candidate.
Some voters receive multiple texts and emails currently a day.
How do you know if the ones asking for money are truly campaigns you can trust?
“If anyone is asking you for your bank information, credit card information or social security number…those should raise red flags,” Alex Hamerstone who is a cyber security expert with TrustedSec says.
Another tricky one he says is someone asking for a donation. Make sure you always know who you’re giving your money to.
“Not only are they getting that money you thought was going to a cause, now they have your bank number or whatever you’re making the payment with,” Hamerstone says.
Be weary of people asking you for more information than they really need. Hammerstone says voter registration scams are also hot right now. A fake registration could mean someone who thinks they voted, didn’t.
Remember, you don’t’ need to give credit card information in order to register to vote…
Grace Lewis admits that its sometimes hard to tell what a scam is and what isn’t.
“I’ve been getting phone calls that want my personal information and that’s irritating,” Lewis said.
If you recently fell for one of these scams and didn’t know it, Hamerstone says it’s not too late to fix it.
Call your credit card company immediately and file a complaint. Often, companies offer protection.
If you gave someone personal information and found out you shouldn’t have, file a police report.
Experts say you can also file a complaint with your local board of elections.
“I just don’t pick up the phone anymore and if I can, I block the number. And as far as texts, I delete them,” Lewis says.
Blocking numbers you don’t recognize are additional steps you can and should take to protect yourself.
