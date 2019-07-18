NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With scorching weather, the threat of heat-related illnesses rises, so make sure you know the signs of heat exhaustion.
The human body can become dehydrated in just 20 minutes once temperatures reach 80 degrees.
Staying out in the heat is especially dangerous for children, doctors say.
A few important things for parents and caregivers to keep in mind: Children might forget to ask for water, so it's important to have water available.
Also, kids might not take breaks in the shade, and they might not even say they are thirsty.
Young ones might instead say they have a headache.
If you feel weak, dizzy, or out of breath, you may be experiencing heat stroke.
If so, take action quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.