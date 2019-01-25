Scammers are trying to take advantage of federal employees who are vulnerable because of the shutdown.
The Better Business Bureau says the scams range from robo calls threatening to shut down benefits to scammers offering jobs for quick money.
The deal is that you have to pay money for an application, and you're asked for your bank information to set up direct payments.
"Because most of these agencies are on skeleton crew, there's no way to verify these people are with the agency, so people are giving out information, saying it's better to be safe than sorry," said Lisa Smith with the BBB.
Giving out your personal information can lead to identity theft or having your money stolen.
The main victims for the scams are government employees and those who receive federal benefits.
