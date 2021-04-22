NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nest doorbell camera captured a terrifying moment in an East Nashville neighborhood early Thursday morning, as dozens of shots rang out.
In the viewer video sent to News4, two dozen shots can be heard in about eight seconds, as gunfire lights up the street.
The video also captured people running from the scene at Strouse Avenue and Inga Street as the shots rang out.
The viewer who sent in the video tells News4 they woke up at 3 a.m. to what sounded like fireworks, but realized it was gunshots after looking over their Nest camera footage. The viewer wished to remain anonymous.
They said several Metro Police officers were on the scene just minutes later, and the viewer showed them the video.
The officers reportedly said it looked like two people had shot at each other before running from the area.
Another neighbor told News4 they saw two people get into an SUV and drive away.
