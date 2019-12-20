NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- This year, following the big ball drop in New York City's Times Square, you can watch Music City's Note Drop live on WSMV.
News4 will carry NBC's New Year's Eve coverage on Tuesday night, December 31st. Hosted by Carson Daly, he will be joined this year by Chrissy Teigen live from Times Square.
NBC'S New Year's Eve with Carson Daly will run on WSMV from 9:00pm - 10:00pm central, followed by News4 Tonight at 10, and NBC's live coverage returns at 10:30pm central.
Again this year Keith Urban will join NBC to perform live on the air from the stage at Bicentennial Park. NBC's New Year's Eve show will continue once the ball drops at midnight on the east coast, until 11:30pm central.
News4 then goes live locally from Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve in Nashville, where we will count down to 2020 together, with the Music City Midnight Note Drop at midnight.
The full lineup for Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve will include:
Jason Isbell, Asley McBryde, The Struts, Amanda Shires, Bren Joy and Kalie Shorr, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, and DJ Dave Aude.
For a map of the park, you can get that on the Visit Music City website.
