NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The mother of Evelyn Boswell was arraigned on Friday morning after being charged in her 15-month-old daughter's disappearance and death.
Megan Boswell pleaded not guilty at Second Judicial District Criminal Court in Sullivan County.
Boswell is facing 19 charges in the death and disappearance of her baby daughter Evelyn.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the charges include two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reporting.
The charges against Boswell followed a months-long investigation and search for Evelyn, who was reported missing in February - two months after she was last seen.
The next court appearance for Megan Boswell is Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.