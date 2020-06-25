NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police don’t think they’ll have too hard a time tracking down an accused truck thief.
Police say the man suspected of stealing a Chevy Silverado in Nashville was outfitted with cameras that were pointed directly at the driver’s seat. The suspect had no idea the crime was being recorded.
The Silverado was also equipped with GPS tracking, which helped the owner locate the vehicle quickly.
When the owner recovered their car, the person accused of stealing it was nowhere to be found.
Police are encouraging anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has any information on his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers right away.
