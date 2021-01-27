NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Demi Washington says she got Covid-19 after eating dinner next to a teammate who ultimately tested positive.
Washington's symptoms ended up being a stuffy nose.
Very mild.
But, on December 2nd, she got the news that she had developed Myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. It’s a condition caused by Covid-19, and it meant Demi’s sophomore season was finished before it even started.
"I would use the word devastating because I thought I had prepared for the coming season. To hear I wouldn't be able to play broke my heart," says Vanderbilt Sophomore Demi Washington.
"It was a shock because my daughter's symptoms were so minimal. So to find out it effected her in such a way was an initial shock," says Dewayne Washington, Demi's father.
The news may have saved Demi's life. In extreme cases, Myocarditis can lead to heart failure. Physical activity enhances the risk. The way to treat it, is rest.
Not what an SEC student athlete wants to hear.
"Since I was young, all I know is sports. Being told I had to sit down was another thing I knew I would struggle with," adds Washington.
But, she's done it for the past two months. No exercise, per the doctors orders.
"Our institutional policy from the get-go was we wanted to have a zero-miss policy and wanted to give athletes and their parents peace of mind that we were doing everything to their standards," says Dr. Daniel Clark, an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Fellow and Instructor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Vanderbilt.
Doctors diagnosed Demi's case after performing a cardiac MRI.
Vanderbilt does that procedure on all student athletes returning from COVID-19. But, it's not a mandated procedure for all schools.
In fact, the Southeastern Conference doesn't require it. The doctors at Vanderbilt say that's likely a result of the low number of Myocarditis cases stemming from the virus.
"We were concerned that some of these athletes might evolve into a more severe disease, but they haven't done so. What we don't know is...could it have evolved into something more substantial?" says Dr. Frank Fish, of Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, who delivered the news to Demi.
And that's a question the Washingtons are glad they didn't have to find out the answer to.
"If we didn't do it, I would've played this season and been out on the court and there's no telling what could've happened to me," says Demi.
Instead, Demi is on the road to recovery. After weeks of inactivity, she's now starting to work out again.
"I watch my (heart) beats per minute and my exertion rates and each week it goes up, until I can regularly work out how I used to."
"Our hope is that this will be a temporary pause, not something that's gonna change or limit her career in any way," adds Fish.
Demi will have another cardiac MRI in March and looks forward to playing again next season.
"This has been one of the tougher things I've had to deal with. A lot of mental breakdowns here and there. But, when I had my follow-up appointment I saw some light, so I'm really happy where I'm at," says Demi.
"Other student athletes need to be educated. So, God forbid, if they have COVID, they'll go through the proper protocols to make sure they're 100% okay," says Washington.
