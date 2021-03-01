NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As American's begin to look at filing their taxes to get into their return, there are a few things you might need to know as this years filing may be different from last year.
For starters, stimulus checks were sent out and people may think, 'is this taxable income?'
Lucky for everyone, this money is not taxable, you will not have to worry about that.
However, if you are one of the millions of people that were struck hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and claimed unemployment, that income will be taxed.
Michael Purifoy with Southwestern Investment Group says that if you received unemployment, just because Tennessee doesn't have an income tax, does not mean you will not have to pay.
"People need to understand that if that money was earned in that state and that state has an income tax, than that could potentially be an issue there," said Purifoy.
And although most people might have worked from home, you might not be able to write off that new home office on your taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.