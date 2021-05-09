SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The principal at a Warren County school died on Saturday while officiating a high school baseball game.
Gerald Tidwell, the principal at Warren County Middle School and an official, collapsed during a baseball game between Coffee County and Shelbyville in the District 8-AAA Tournament at Shelbyville Central High School.
“The Warren County community and Warren County School district are heavy hearted today with the loss of one of our own, Mr. Gerald Tidwell. Our collective prayers are with the entire Tidwell family as well as the employees of Warren County Middle School,” Director of Schools Grant Swallows said in a statement. “Mr. Tidwell spent his life serving Warren County Schools and its students. He was finishing his 10th year as the principal of the middle school. His love for that school and the staff was evident. He took great pride in the work done by everyone that walked its halls, including the students.”
Tidwell collapsed on the field as the game between Coffee County and Shelbyville was starting the fifth inning. Coaches and administrators decided to suspend the game until Sunday.
“The SCHS family would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of TSSAA Official, Mr. Gerald Tidwell, as well as to the staff and students of Warren County Middle School, where he served as principal for the past 10 years,” Shelbyville Central High School said in a statement on its athletics’ Facebook page.
Tidwell was married to Valerie Tidwell and had two children, Jordan and Daniel. He has been in education for 30 years, the first 17 years of his career as a teacher and coach before moving into administration.
“We grieve with his family Valerie, Daniel and Jordan. Valerie is part of the Warren County family as a teacher at Morrison Elementary and loved by all. Daniel and Jordan are both products of our school system, and are the pride of their family,” said Swallows in a statement.
“On more than one occasion, Mr. Tidwell said to me, ‘it’s always a great day, brother.’ I will miss greatly that encouragement, his leadership, and the man that we call our friend. I would ask that you pray for the Tidwells and for all those that knew him.”
Swallows said counselors would be available at Warren County Middle throughout the day on Monday.
