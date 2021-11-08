McMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred last month on Highway 70S east of McMinnville.
Christopher Hollis, 36, was driving on Highway 70S on the afternoon of Oct. 24 when he was shot by another motorist at Griffith Lane. Hollis died at the scene.
Anyone who may have seen the encounter or have information about the shooting is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.
At the request of the 31st District Attorney General’s office, TBI special agents continue to investigate the fatal shooting that occurred last month in Warren County. 36-y/o Christopher Hollis was driving on Hwy 70E @ Griffith Lane when he was shot by another motorist.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 8, 2021
