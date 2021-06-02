McMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A vigil will be held Thursday in Warren County in memory of Patti Hathcock at the Westwood Church of Christ.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered adult alert for the 19-year-old on Saturday after she was reported last seen on Thursday in Jackson, TN. The alert was issued under the Holly Bobo Act that allows for alerts to be issued for young adults.
UPDATE: Authorities have located the body of Patti Hathcock in Jackson. Thank you to those who joined us in holding out hope for a more positive outcome.The investigation by local authorities remains active and ongoing. pic.twitter.com/bEvV1gox3T— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2021
Hathcock was found dead in south Madison County and her boyfriend, Shawn Shaw, has been charged in connection with her death.
The Hathcock family attended Westwood Church of Christ.
“Please join us as we pray for this family that has meant a great deal to the Westwood Church and McMinnville community through the years,” Westwood Church of Christ pulpit minister Richard O’Connor said in a Facebook post.
The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 511 Morrison St.
Jackson Police said Hathcock was reported missing in Gibson County on Friday by family who stated they had not been in contact with her since Thursday. A witness called Jackson Police on Friday and said Hathcock’s vehicle was in a local park.
Police interviewed Shaw over the weekend and he admitted to assaulting Hathcock in Jackson before driving her into south Madison County where he killed her and hid her body. He later led investigators to her body.
He has been charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and tampering with evidence.
