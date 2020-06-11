McMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents have arrested a McMinnville man on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Agents from the Technical Services Unit received information via a cybertip from the National Center for Mission and Exploited Children that indicated an electronic service provider reported a user in the Warren County area was in possession of child sexual abuse material. During the course of the investigation, agents identified that person as Travis Young. Agents executed search warrants on Tuesday at Young's residences on John Oliver Road.
Young, 30, was arrested on Tuesday on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and booked into the Warren County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
On Tuesday, TBI Agents, joined by officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Travis Alan Young (DOB 03/07/1990). Young was charged by TBI Agents with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and booked into the Warren County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
