McMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a single-engine plane crashed near the Warren County Memorial Airport on Tuesday morning.
The conditions of the people inside the plane are unknown.
The crash occurred about a half-mile from the airport runway near Airport Lake Road.
According to FAA records, the plane was registered to the Lebanon Flying Club, a non-profit club based at Lebanon Municipal Airport.
