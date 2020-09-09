McMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities released the identities of the three people killed in a plane crash near the Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon.

The Warren County Sheriff's Department identified the victims as Lt. Col. Shellie D. Huether, Capt. Jessica N. Wright and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus. All three were members of the Air National Guard out of Nashville.

All three were assigned to the Tennessee Air National Guard's 118th Wing. The three Airmen were all members of the 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnassiance Group.

Huether was director of operations for the 118th Intelligence Support Squadron; Wright was assistant director of operations for the 118th ISS; and Bumpus was chief of current operations for the 236th Intelligence Squadron.

"Words can not begin to explain the shock, grief, pain and dismay we feel having lost three remarkable members of our Guard family," said Col. Todd Wiles, commander of the 118th Wing, in a news release. "All three were dedicated to the service of our nation. Their families are in our hearts and our prayers.”

The National Transportation Safety Board reported the plane, a Piper PA 28, left from the McMinnville Airport around 12:40 p.m.

A witness reported seeing the airplane attempt to return to the airport when the crash occurred.

According to FAA records, the plane was registered to the Lebanon Flying Club, a non-profit club based at Lebanon Municipal Airport.

The NTSB told News4 it is in the preliminary stage of the investigation.

The National Guard said it will be releasing more information later this week.