WARREN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Warren County teacher John Upchurch passed away Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.
“Mr. Upchurch was a valued employee, colleague, and friend to many in Warren County,” Grant Swallows, Warren County Schools Superintendent, said in a statement this afternoon. “We mourn his loss and have his family in our thoughts and prayers. “
Upchurch first started teaching in Warren County in 2017.
