WARREN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Warren County Schools will open two hours late on Monday.
This delay is due to the severe weather expected tonight and Monday morning.
Dr. Grant Swallows, the Director of Schools in Warren County issued a statement earlier tonight:
“Good evening, I have been watching the weather forecast throughout the day and predictions remain for possible severe weather in the early morning hours. The strongest chance is currently predicted at 6 a.m. In order to give our families the best opportunity to prepare, I am announcing this evening that schools will operate on a 2 hour late schedule on Monday, December 6. This will hopefully keep people off the roads until after the severe weather moves through. This decision might be overly cautious but the uncertainty and timing make it necessary. We will be watching throughout the morning and if additional schedule changes are necessary we will communicate them as soon as possible. Our school system has recently updated its Facebook page and you can check that page by searching."
This story will be updated as new information is released.
