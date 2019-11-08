WARREN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies have arrested a McMinnville man on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Last year, TBI agents received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 36-year-old Darrick Webb was in possession of files believed to be child pornography. The investigation further revealed that Webb was in possession of more than one hundred images consistent with child pornography.
On November 1, a Warren County grand jury indicted Webb with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and eight counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Webb was arrested on Wednesday and booked into Warren County Jail on $25,000 bond.
