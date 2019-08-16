WARREN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have arrested a Warren County man in connection to a burglary that happened Monday.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Morgantown Road for a disturbance. When deputies arrived, they arrested several people. One of them, identified as Jack Lynn Fuzzell, was identified as a suspect connected to a burglary investigation.
The burglary happened Monday in the 3000 block of Porter Pike.
Fuzzell was charged with second degree burglary Friday morning and was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail.
Another suspect has been identified but has not been located at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
