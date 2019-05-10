WARREN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Investigators have charged a Warren County father with murder in a DUI crash that killed his three-year-old daughter and injured her siblings.
According to Warren County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday on the 1300 block of Three Forks Road in Smith's Grove. When investigators arrived, they found a 2001 Ford Excursion overturned on the roadway.
The driver, 39-year-old Dyllan Martter and his four young children were transported to Greenview Regional Hospital. One of the children, a 3-year-old girl, died shortly after. Two 11-year-olds and a 1-year-old were injured, the extent of their injuries are unclear.
Martter was arrested and transported to Warren County Regional Jail and is facing charges of facilitating murder, aggravated DUI, and three charges of first degree endangerment.
The investigation is ongoing.
