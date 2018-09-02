MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Murfreesboro Police issued a warrant for the suspect in a double shooting on Saturday night that left a man dead and another with serious injuries.
According to officials, the incident occurred on the 700 block of North Maney Avenue just after 11 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.
19-year-old Michael Roper was administered CPR on the scene and was transported to St. Thomas Rutherford where he was pronounced dead.
Oakland High School Football Coach confirmed that Roper was his former player and a former running back for Carson-Newman University.
The second victim, a juvenile and current student at Oakland, was transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Izaiha Deshon Gleaves, 18, is now wanted by the Murfreesboro Police Department on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Officials said Gleaves is on probation and has a prior weapons charge. He is described an African-American male around 6-foot-1-inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has any information about the shooting or Gleaves' wearabouts is asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at (615) 893-1311.
