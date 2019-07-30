NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An arrest warrant has been issued against the man shot outside the US Bank branch near the former Hickory Hollow Mall.
Police said Kenneth K. Cathey, 19, of Nashville, was shot multiple times around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at 929 Bell Rd.
Tevin Kelly, 25, of Nashville, told police he opened fire in self-defense after Cathey approached him with gun drawn as he was making a deposit at the bank's ATM.
Kelly said he saw Cathey, whom he did not know, sitting across the parking lot from the bank. Kelly said he was initially suspicious of Cathey because he was wearing a red hoodie in warm weather with the hood tightly drawn around his face.
After being shot, Cathey ran a short distance in the parking lot and collapsed.
Kelly said he saw Cathey dropped his gun, which he (Kelly) picked up. Kelly then drove to his girlfriend's apartment before deciding to return to the scene and speak to police.
Kelly gave detectives the pistol he said Cathey was carrying. Police said Kelly has been cooperative in the investigation.
Cathey is expected to be arrested when he is discharged from the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.