NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A home is caught on camera collapsing, construction workers inside barely making it out before it comes down.
Crews were called to the house located at 1022 Sharpe Avenue in East Nashville, off of Gallatin Pike. On site, the foundation of the house can be seen buckled.
The homeowner tells News 4, he was working with Vandiver Construction to renovate the nearly hundred year old house. According to Metro Nashville’s Codes Department, no permits were filed at the home’s site for construction. A “No Work Order” has been placed on the property.
Neighbors and a former tenant who spoke with News 4 say they aren’t surprised to see the house fell.
“We’d be like ‘one day the house is gunna fall’ and it did,” says Heather Openshaw, who is a former tenant. “I just wish it was taken care of because I think it could have been salvageable.”
The homeowner told News 4, it was his understanding permits were acquired.
News 4 spoke with local contractor Tommy Kirkpatrick with Integrity Constrction about what other’s can do to protect themselves when doing home renovations.
“If you ever buy one of these homes make sure you have someone come out and check the foundation,” he says. Kirkpatrick isn’t associated with the home, he came by to show his construction workers the dangers of working with old homes.
Kirkpatrick says when you’re looking for a contractor, interview several companies, look at their work history and stay on top of all permits yourself.
News 4 found records of pervious work by Vandiver Construction and no complaints on record.
However with no permits on file for this job, according to Metro officials, the contractor will have to pay three times what it would’ve cost for the original permits in order to start work again here.
“That absolutely positively could’ve killed somebody,” says Kirkpatrick.
Former tenant Openshaw says the house, however, will live on in infamousy. “Well the history is not gone the history lives with the people who lived in the house.”
News 4 reached out to Vandiver Construction, who were not able to get back to us by news time.
