A Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to Nashville has returned to the Denver airport after a cockpit indictation light was activaited, according to the airlines.
A spokesperson for the airlines said Southwest Flight 329 from Denver returned “out of an abundance of caution” after the warning light.
“The Pilot received a cockpit indication light. Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to turn back to Denver for maintenance review. Currently no emergency declared and the Flight should be on the ground in the next 15 minutes,” the airlines said in a statement.
The flight left Denver at 6:24 p.m. MDT and is regularly scheduled to arrive in Nashville at 9:10 p.m.
